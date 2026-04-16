Beazley (LON:BEZ) Insider Buys £1,793.52 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Paul Bantick purchased 141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,272 per share, with a total value of £1,793.52.

Paul Bantick also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Paul Bantick sold 8,774 shares of Beazley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,288, for a total transaction of £113,009.12.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Paul Bantick sold 18,360 shares of Beazley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289, for a total transaction of £236,660.40.

Beazley Price Performance

BEZ stock opened at GBX 1,273.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.29. Beazley plc has a 12 month low of GBX 750 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,262.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,026.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Beazley to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,280 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,074.17.

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Beazley Company Profile

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Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business.

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