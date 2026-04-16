Insider Buying: A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Insider Buys £150.88 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 23 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 per share, with a total value of £150.88.

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Stuart Lorimer sold 105,960 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645, for a total transaction of £683,442.

On Friday, March 6th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 22 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 682 per share, for a total transaction of £150.04.

On Friday, February 6th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 22 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 670 per share, for a total transaction of £147.40.

A.G. BARR Price Performance

BAG stock opened at GBX 645 on Thursday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 608 and a 52 week high of GBX 728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 661.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 654.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £715.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.40.

More A.G. BARR News

A.G. BARR ( LON:BAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 42.27 earnings per share for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of £437.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that A.G. BARR p.l.c. will post 43.7109104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting A.G. BARR this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid fundamentals and analyst support — A.G. BARR reported decent quarterly results (GBX 42.27 EPS, revenue £437.3m, healthy margins and ROE) and retains a consensus “Buy” with an average target near GBX 770, which supports medium‑term valuation. MarketBeat BAG Coverage

Solid fundamentals and analyst support — A.G. BARR reported decent quarterly results (GBX 42.27 EPS, revenue £437.3m, healthy margins and ROE) and retains a consensus “Buy” with an average target near GBX 770, which supports medium‑term valuation. Positive Sentiment: Token director purchases — Directors (Julie Barr, Stuart Lorimer and Euan Sutherland) each bought very small parcels (≈22–23 shares), a cosmetic signal of confidence from insiders but economically immaterial. InsiderTrades: Insider Buying

Token director purchases — Directors (Julie Barr, Stuart Lorimer and Euan Sutherland) each bought very small parcels (≈22–23 shares), a cosmetic signal of confidence from insiders but economically immaterial. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and liquidity context — Price sits around its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and inside its 52‑week range; low beta (0.40) implies limited market sensitivity. Today’s trading volume is well below average, so near‑term moves may be thin and more volatile than usual. MarketBeat Insider Trades

Technical and liquidity context — Price sits around its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and inside its 52‑week range; low beta (0.40) implies limited market sensitivity. Today’s trading volume is well below average, so near‑term moves may be thin and more volatile than usual. Negative Sentiment: Large director sale is the main bearish catalyst — Non‑executive/stakeholder Stuart Lorimer sold 105,960 shares on April 13 at ~GBX 645 (~£683k); director Julie A. Barr also disposed of 5,097 shares the same day. Such sizable insider disposals increase supply and can weigh on sentiment in the short term. A.G. BARR Insider Stuart Lorimer Sells

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 770.

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A.G. BARR Company Profile

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A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G. Barr strives to grow its business both organically and through targeted acquisition.

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