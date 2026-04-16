Brokerages Set The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target at $204.60

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $213,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,840.18. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.23, for a total value of $105,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,129.17. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,532. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 480,216.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $197.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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