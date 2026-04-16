Eskay Mining (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 10,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 113,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 0.7%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28.

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Eskay Mining Company Profile

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Eskay Mining Corp., trading under the symbol ESKYF on the OTC Markets, is a junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-grade gold and silver projects in British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle region. The company’s flagship asset is the Eskay Creek Seel deposit, located adjacent to the historic Eskay Creek mine, which produced more than 3.3 million ounces of gold and 160 million ounces of silver between 1994 and 2008. Eskay Mining holds a 100% interest in this property and is pursuing systematic drilling, resource definition and metallurgical studies to assess the project’s potential for near-surface mineralization and bulk tonnage discovery.

In addition to Eskay Creek Seel, the company controls a portfolio of exploration licences spanning more than 15,000 hectares in the Golden Triangle, an area recognized for world-class mineral endowments, well-established infrastructure and year-round accessibility.

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