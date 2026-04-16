World Chess (LON:CHSS) Stock Price Down 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of World Chess PLC (LON:CHSS – Get Free Report) were down 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.34 and last traded at GBX 0.34. Approximately 14,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,884,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37.

World Chess Trading Down 10.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.77.

Get World Chess alerts:

Insider Activity at World Chess

In other news, insider Ilya Merenzon sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1, for a total transaction of £30,000. Corporate insiders own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

World Chess Company Profile

World Chess (LSE: CHSS) is a London-based chess gaming and entertainment company and International Chess Federation (‘FIDE’) official commercial partner.

The Company’s vision is to build a global, leading intellectual sports brand by reinventing chess for the modern consumer. World Chess intends to do this by becoming the leading platform for the global chess community through online, in person and hybrid chess events and activities, and by providing complementary product offerings to players, spectators, and partners through its ecosystem, which is made up of the following pillars.

FIDE Gaming Platform

World Chess runs FIDE Chess Arena, the exclusive official gaming platform of FIDE and has the official rights to offer its players the official ratings and titles, recognised by FIDE.

Events and Competitions

The Company is experienced in organising events and competitions to promote the sport including the organisation of three World Chess Championship matches.

Recently, World Chess developed and launched the Armageddon Series, the chess league for prime-time television.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Chess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Chess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.