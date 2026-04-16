LogicMark (OTCMKTS:LGMKD) Shares Up 12% – What’s Next?

Shares of LogicMark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGMKD – Get Free Report) shot up 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.56. 17,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 8,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

LogicMark Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $507,360.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

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About LogicMark

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LogicMark, Inc (NASDAQ:LGMKD) is a Florida-based company specializing in personal emergency response systems (PERS) designed to enhance safety and independence for seniors and vulnerable individuals. Through its proprietary cellular and GPS-enabled devices, LogicMark enables rapid connection to emergency services and designated caregivers at the push of a button, whether users are at home or on the move. The company’s solutions help address the growing demand for reliable, easy-to-use monitoring technology in aging-in-place and assisted-living settings.

The company’s product portfolio includes in-home cellular units, wearable pendants, wristband communicators and on-the-go mobile locators with built-in fall detection capabilities.

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