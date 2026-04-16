Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in March

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,662 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 36,944 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $22.59 on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91.

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About Wacker Neuson

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Wacker Neuson Group (OTCMKTS: WKRCF) is a Germany-based manufacturer of compact construction equipment and light machinery, tracing its heritage to an engineering workshop founded in 1848. The modern entity took shape in 2007 through the merger of Wacker Construction Equipment and Neuson Kramer, establishing Wacker Neuson SE with headquarters in Munich and operations spanning multiple international markets.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into two main divisions. The Light Equipment segment provides vibratory rammers, plates, trench rollers, concrete technology solutions such as trowels and pumps, as well as power generators and light towers for construction site support.

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