Infratil (OTCMKTS:IFUUF) Shares Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Infratil Limited (OTCMKTS:IFUUF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Infratil Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

About Infratil

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Infratil Limited is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital Infrastructure, renewables, and social infrastructure. They prefer to invest in renewable electricity, data centers, telecommunications networks healthcare, and airports. It invests around the world. Infratil Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

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