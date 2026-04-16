Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $46.09. 21,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 26,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $247.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.14.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF stock. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF Company Profile

The Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (NANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Democratic members of the US Congress and their families. NANC was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

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