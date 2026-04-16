NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $24.0340. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 2.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics for the treatment of metabolic diseases. Drawing upon proprietary peptide chemistry and formulation technologies, the company aims to transform injectable treatments for conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and related cardiometabolic disorders into convenient, once-daily oral medications. By harnessing advances in peptide stabilization and targeted delivery, NewAmsterdam Pharma seeks to improve patient adherence and expand access to novel therapies.

The company’s lead program is an oral glucagon‐like peptide‐1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist currently in early clinical trials.

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