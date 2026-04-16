ESH Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESHAR) Trading Up 31.5% – Should You Buy?

ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 31.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.2370. Approximately 7,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 3,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1802.

ESH Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

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ESH Acquisition Company Profile

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ESH Acquisition Corp is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker ESHAR. The company was formed in August 2020 and completed its initial public offering in June 2021. As a blank-check vehicle, ESH Acquisition’s sole purpose is to identify, acquire or merge with one or more businesses, providing a public platform and access to capital for its target.

ESH Acquisition seeks opportunities within technology-enabled industries, with particular emphasis on financial technology (fintech), digital platforms, software and related services.

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