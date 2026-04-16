Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $45.98. 46,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 27,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.98.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 2,048.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Hydrogen ETF

The Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Hydrogen index, a modified market-cap-weighted index that provides global exposure to companies positioned to benefit from hydrogen economy. HYDR was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

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