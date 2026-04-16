NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.5860, with a volume of 25179719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Specifically, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $162,945,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,436,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,088,217.04. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

NuScale Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

NuScale Power Stock Up 14.7%

The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1,550.9% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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