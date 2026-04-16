NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.5860, with a volume of 25179719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.
Specifically, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $162,945,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,436,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,088,217.04. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.96.
NuScale Power News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sector catalysts: U.K. small‑modular‑reactor financing and related Rolls‑Royce SMR work boosted sentiment across SMR names, helping lift NuScale alongside broader peer buying. QuiverQuant: UK SMR funding boosts sector
- Positive Sentiment: New program demand narrative: a NASA–Pentagon national initiative for space nuclear power has been publicly announced, creating an additional end‑market narrative (lunar/interplanetary power systems) that traders are treating as incremental upside for companies in advanced SMR technology. Benzinga: US space nuclear power initiative
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst posture: RBC Capital reiterated a hold/sector‑perform view this week, leaving analyst opinion mixed — supportive headline-driven trading can be short‑lived absent company‑level operational or contract wins. Globe & Mail: RBC holds
- Negative Sentiment: Active litigation risk: multiple national plaintiff firms have filed or solicited clients in securities class actions tied to ENTRA1 disclosures and the prior sharp stock drop; April 20 lead‑plaintiff deadlines amplify headline flow and legal uncertainty. PR Newswire: investor deadline / class action
- Negative Sentiment: ENTRA1 disclosure stigma: firms have pointed to ENTRA1‑related problems as the proximate cause of a prior ~12% plunge, underscoring execution and disclosure risk that could pressure sentiment until resolved. PR Newswire: ENTRA1 issues / stock drop
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: a director (Corp Fluor) disclosed a 13.5M‑share sale (~$163M) on April 9; the size of the sale and recent insider liquidation history can create supply pressure and weigh on investor conviction. SEC Form 4 — Fluor sale
NuScale Power Stock Up 14.7%
The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1,550.9% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.
At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.
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