Ally Financial (ALLY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, April 17th. Analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $0.9430 per share and revenue of $2.1423 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALLY

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 11,566 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $499,304.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,727,755.12. This represents a 5.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $991,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,409.12. This represents a 92.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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