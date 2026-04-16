Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$117.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by TD from C$112.00 to C$117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.29.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$111.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$96.50 and a 1-year high of C$122.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Director Marc Parent purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$102.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,933 shares in the company, valued at C$1,421,166. This trade represents a 1,393.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total value of C$1,536,902.85. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

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With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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