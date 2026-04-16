Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

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Ball Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE BALL opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. Ball has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $710,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,118.36. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fauze Villatoro purchased 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $100,055.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,818.78. The trade was a 12.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Ball by 2.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Ball

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $77 and kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly 20%-plus upside from current levels — a clear positive catalyst for demand if other brokers follow suit. Truist Raises Target

Truist raised its price target to $77 and kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly 20%-plus upside from current levels — a clear positive catalyst for demand if other brokers follow suit. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and previews expect Ball’s Q1 2026 results to show double‑digit profit growth, which could support the stock if the company meets or beats those projections. Q1 Preview

Analysts and previews expect Ball’s Q1 2026 results to show double‑digit profit growth, which could support the stock if the company meets or beats those projections. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain supportive — Ball beat revenue and EPS in its last quarter and set FY2026 EPS guidance (3.93), showing ongoing margin and revenue momentum that investors watch closely. No external link

Recent fundamentals remain supportive — Ball beat revenue and EPS in its last quarter and set FY2026 EPS guidance (3.93), showing ongoing margin and revenue momentum that investors watch closely. Neutral Sentiment: Numerous media items reference other “Ball” topics (NBA players, entertainment) that are unrelated to Ball Corporation’s business and are unlikely to move the stock materially. Example: LaMelo Ball game coverage. LaMelo Game-Winner

Numerous media items reference other “Ball” topics (NBA players, entertainment) that are unrelated to Ball Corporation’s business and are unlikely to move the stock materially. Example: LaMelo Ball game coverage. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $73, trimming upside expectations and applying downward pressure on the stock amid competing analyst views. Citi Lowers Target

About Ball

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Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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