Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $258.00 at Raymond James Financial

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James Financial from $237.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $238.59 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $574.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.