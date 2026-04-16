Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) COO Sells $462,459.05 in Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) COO Shannon Lucas sold 25,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $462,459.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,401,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,296,136.40. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shannon Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 9th, Shannon Lucas sold 27,069 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $490,219.59.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Shannon Lucas sold 12,008 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $216,264.08.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Shannon Lucas sold 11,283 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $203,094.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Shannon Lucas sold 13,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $244,215.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Shannon Lucas sold 13,389 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $242,207.01.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Shannon Lucas sold 868 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $15,632.68.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Shannon Lucas sold 24,429 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $442,164.90.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Shannon Lucas sold 9,763 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $180,029.72.

On Monday, March 16th, Shannon Lucas sold 22,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $407,925.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Shannon Lucas sold 270 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $4,703.40.

Slide Insurance Trading Up 2.7%

Slide Insurance stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Slide Insurance ( NASDAQ:SLDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.01 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLDE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Slide Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Slide Insurance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slide Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,113,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,471,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $2,235,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000.

Slide Insurance Company Profile

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Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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