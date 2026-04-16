Elena Bunina Sells 7,143 Shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) Director Elena Bunina sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,760. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Elena Bunina also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 14th, Elena Bunina sold 6,250 shares of Nebius Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $1,007,625.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Elena Bunina sold 6,667 shares of Nebius Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,000,050.00.

Nebius Group Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $166.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.23 and a beta of 4.20. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $166.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 2,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,401,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius is being framed as a strategic AI infrastructure winner: a recent dive into the “compute bottleneck” highlights Nebius’ $4.3B in fresh capital, a large Meta‑related deal (~$27B in referenced business), and aggressive data‑center/power contracting that could create a durable moat. Read More.

Nebius is being framed as a strategic AI infrastructure winner: a recent dive into the “compute bottleneck” highlights Nebius’ $4.3B in fresh capital, a large Meta‑related deal (~$27B in referenced business), and aggressive data‑center/power contracting that could create a durable moat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets point to a growing sales pipeline (~$4B) and longer, tighter contracts for 2026, improving near‑term revenue visibility and supporting a stronger top‑line outlook. Read More.

Analysts and outlets point to a growing sales pipeline (~$4B) and longer, tighter contracts for 2026, improving near‑term revenue visibility and supporting a stronger top‑line outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish features (247WallStreet, Barchart, Yahoo/Quiver summaries) emphasize the company’s rapid share gains, execution on its “neocloud” buildout, and runway for more upside as capacity sells out and GPU rental prices stay elevated. These pieces drive momentum and retail/institutional interest. Read More.

Bullish features (247WallStreet, Barchart, Yahoo/Quiver summaries) emphasize the company’s rapid share gains, execution on its “neocloud” buildout, and runway for more upside as capacity sells out and GPU rental prices stay elevated. These pieces drive momentum and retail/institutional interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Thematic coverage — GPU shortages and the AI‑connectivity trade — repeatedly lists NBIS as a direct beneficiary (GPU‑as‑a‑service demand), reinforcing sector tailwinds for revenue/earnings growth. Read More.

Thematic coverage — GPU shortages and the AI‑connectivity trade — repeatedly lists NBIS as a direct beneficiary (GPU‑as‑a‑service demand), reinforcing sector tailwinds for revenue/earnings growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst landscape is mixed: while some firms (DA Davidson) have lifted targets (e.g., $200 PT earlier), consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a wide range of price targets — this creates both upside expectations and variability in sentiment. Read More.

Analyst landscape is mixed: while some firms (DA Davidson) have lifted targets (e.g., $200 PT earlier), consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a wide range of price targets — this creates both upside expectations and variability in sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Articles asking whether the stock has more room to run underscore that much of the rally is tied to execution and capacity expansion — investors are watching conversion of pipeline into contracted revenue. Read More.

Articles asking whether the stock has more room to run underscore that much of the rally is tied to execution and capacity expansion — investors are watching conversion of pipeline into contracted revenue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple, pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 sales by director Elena Bunina (tranches sold at ~$140–$161 between April 10–14) were disclosed — scheduled insider selling can weigh on investor sentiment even if planned. Read More.

Multiple, pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 sales by director Elena Bunina (tranches sold at ~$140–$161 between April 10–14) were disclosed — scheduled insider selling can weigh on investor sentiment even if planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Capital downgraded NBIS from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” a move that can temper momentum among some investors. Read More.

About Nebius Group

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Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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