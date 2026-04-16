Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $57.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

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Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 1,510 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $69,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,569.62. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 625.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,525 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 101,569.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 947,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,344,000 after purchasing an additional 946,624 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 245,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 316,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 209,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 347,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 161,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Trading Up 4.4%

ALRM opened at $45.80 on Thursday. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.The firm had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.780-2.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

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Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company’s interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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