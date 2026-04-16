Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Acquired by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 9.1% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $49,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BIV opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.28 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

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