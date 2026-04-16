Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,615 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,691,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,926,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,569,000 after purchasing an additional 52,670 shares during the period. Envision Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envision Financial LLC now owns 196,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,410,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 522.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 95,848 shares during the period.

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VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1793 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

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