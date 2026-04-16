Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 1,854 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,292,310,000 after purchasing an additional 490,354 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 841,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,793,000 after purchasing an additional 452,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,422,000 after purchasing an additional 435,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,930,000 after purchasing an additional 353,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,126.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,201,000 after purchasing an additional 288,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total value of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MSI opened at $440.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.65. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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