BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

BIOA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BioAge Labs from $15.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioAge Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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BioAge Labs Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BIOA opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $753.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.80. BioAge Labs has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. BioAge Labs had a negative net margin of 896.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioAge Labs

In other BioAge Labs news, insider Paul D. Rubin sold 7,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $139,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioAge Labs by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioAge Labs by 85.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BioAge Labs by 46.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter.

About BioAge Labs

(Get Free Report)

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

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