Comparing Cantor Equity Partners II (CEPT) & Its Rivals

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners II to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cantor Equity Partners II and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners II 1 0 1 0 2.00 Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors 492 236 200 3 1.69

Cantor Equity Partners II currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 297.30%. Given Cantor Equity Partners II’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cantor Equity Partners II has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners II N/A $20,000.00 -58.95 Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors $38.20 million -$41.51 million 78.44

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners II and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cantor Equity Partners II’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners II. Cantor Equity Partners II is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners II and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners II N/A -0.42% 0.01% Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors -384.71% -227.52% -39.79%

About Cantor Equity Partners II

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. is a blank check company. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY

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