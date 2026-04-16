Brokerages Set Versant Corporation (NASDAQ:VSNT) Target Price at $37.75

Shares of Versant Corporation (NASDAQ:VSNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Versant in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “sell (d)” rating for the company. Arete Research upgraded shares of Versant to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Versant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Versant in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Versant in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

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Insider Transactions at Versant

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David C. Novak acquired 143,000 shares of Versant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.85 per share, with a total value of $5,269,550.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 158,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,936. The trade was a 919.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald L. Hassell acquired 10,000 shares of Versant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.07 per share, for a total transaction of $360,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,680 shares in the company, valued at $457,367.60. The trade was a 373.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders acquired a total of 154,350 shares of company stock worth $5,679,039 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Versant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Versant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Versant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Versant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Versant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Versant Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VSNT opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Versant has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Versant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Versant Company Profile

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Versant Corporation is a provider of data management software. The Company designs, develops, markets and supports database management system products that companies use to solve data management and data integration issues. It also provides related product support, training and consulting services to assist users of the Company’s products in developing and deploying software applications based on its products. The Company’s Versant Object Database product is used primarily by enterprises, which have data management requirements, such as technology providers, telecommunications carriers, Government defense agencies, defense contractors, healthcare companies and companies in the financial services and transportation industries.

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