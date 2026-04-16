Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2,052.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 104,031.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 595,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,900,000 after buying an additional 595,059 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $180,503,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 79.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,841,000 after buying an additional 339,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,033,003,000 after buying an additional 274,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 95.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 541,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,677,000 after buying an additional 264,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

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S&P Global Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $431.25 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $425.68 and its 200-day moving average is $476.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $625.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.47.

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S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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