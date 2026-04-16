Clean Yield Group Lowers Stock Position in Kadant Inc $KAI

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group owned 0.10% of Kadant worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,670,000 after buying an additional 58,382 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,327,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE:KAI opened at $324.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.77. Kadant Inc has a twelve month low of $244.87 and a twelve month high of $369.97.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.43 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Kadant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.780-1.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc, headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, is a global supplier of high‐value, critical components and engineered systems for the pulp and paper industry and other process industries. The company’s product portfolio spans stock preparation technologies, refiners and pulpers, fluid handling systems, and web‐handling equipment designed to optimize the efficiency and quality of paper production. In addition to capital equipment, Kadant offers aftermarket services, including spare parts, maintenance programs and process optimization consulting, which together support long‐term customer productivity and reliability.

Originally part of a larger industrial conglomerate, Kadant was established as an independent public company in 1991.

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