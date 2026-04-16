Clean Yield Group Sells 21,595 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,595 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

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About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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