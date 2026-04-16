iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,292 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $101.46.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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