Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Fox Advisors raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Aptiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

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Aptiv Stock Down 1.0%

Aptiv stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Aptiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Aptiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded Aptiv to “strong-buy,” providing supportive analyst momentum for the name. Zacks Article

Goldman Sachs upgraded Aptiv to “strong-buy,” providing supportive analyst momentum for the name. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target slightly (from $93 to $90) but kept a “buy” rating — the street-level view still implies large upside from current levels. Benzinga

TD Cowen cut its price target slightly (from $93 to $90) but kept a “buy” rating — the street-level view still implies large upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus remains moderately positive with a “Moderate Buy” consensus, indicating mixed but tilted-bullish expectations. Consensus Article

Analysts’ consensus remains moderately positive with a “Moderate Buy” consensus, indicating mixed but tilted-bullish expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces are assessing Aptiv’s valuation after recent share weakness, keeping the company in focus for investors weighing upside vs. downside risks. Yahoo Finance

Media pieces are assessing Aptiv’s valuation after recent share weakness, keeping the company in focus for investors weighing upside vs. downside risks. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage in The Globe and Mail highlights analyst views alongside peer consumer-cyclical names, offering context but no new catalyst. Globe & Mail

Coverage in The Globe and Mail highlights analyst views alongside peer consumer-cyclical names, offering context but no new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks reported the recent intraday decline, noting market-level moves but not a firm fundamental catalyst. Zacks Report

Zacks reported the recent intraday decline, noting market-level moves but not a firm fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane lowered its price target from $107 to $83 (still “outperform”), cutting implied upside and likely contributing to downward pressure. TickerReport

BNP Paribas Exane lowered its price target from $107 to $83 (still “outperform”), cutting implied upside and likely contributing to downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer reduced its price target from $106 to $84 while maintaining an “outperform” rating—another notable target cut that reduces consensus upside. MarketScreener

About Aptiv

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Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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