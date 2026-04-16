3,911 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Purchased by Pursuit Wealth Management LLC

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and earnings previews expect another beat — multiple pieces highlight that Lam has the setup (consensus revenue/earnings upside and favorable demand mix) to top estimates next week, which supports upside risk into the print. Read More.

Analysts and earnings previews expect another beat — multiple pieces highlight that Lam has the setup (consensus revenue/earnings upside and favorable demand mix) to top estimates next week, which supports upside risk into the print. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector/AI tailwinds remain intact — social and analyst commentary point to strong AI-driven capex and memory/NAND cycles that benefit toolmakers like Lam, sustaining longer-term bullish positioning. Read More.

Sector/AI tailwinds remain intact — social and analyst commentary point to strong AI-driven capex and memory/NAND cycles that benefit toolmakers like Lam, sustaining longer-term bullish positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and raised price targets are supporting investor conviction — at least one upgrade and Stifel’s bullish outlook were published recently, reinforcing buy-side interest. Read More. Read More.

Recent analyst upgrades and raised price targets are supporting investor conviction — at least one upgrade and Stifel’s bullish outlook were published recently, reinforcing buy-side interest. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market focus is shifting to Lam’s upcoming earnings call — several outlets note heightened attention and potential for volatility around the April 22 conference, so positioning may tighten ahead of the event. Read More.

Market focus is shifting to Lam’s upcoming earnings call — several outlets note heightened attention and potential for volatility around the April 22 conference, so positioning may tighten ahead of the event. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage repeats Lam’s strong recent results and upside history — background pieces summarize Lam’s solid Q2 performance and long run of surprises, which supports expectations but is already priced in to some extent. Read More. Read More.

Coverage repeats Lam’s strong recent results and upside history — background pieces summarize Lam’s solid Q2 performance and long run of surprises, which supports expectations but is already priced in to some extent. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Today’s decline looks sector-driven after ASML’s update — investors focused on softer margin commentary and export-control uncertainty at ASML, which spilled over to U.S. equipment makers including Lam as traders de-risk near-term exposure. Read More.

Today’s decline looks sector-driven after ASML’s update — investors focused on softer margin commentary and export-control uncertainty at ASML, which spilled over to U.S. equipment makers including Lam as traders de-risk near-term exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and geopolitical/export-risk headlines are an overhang — recent reports call out significant insider sales and potential new U.S. export restrictions that could weigh on China-facing tool revenue and near-term sentiment. Read More.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $265.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.19 and a 200-day moving average of $192.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $331.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $273.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.