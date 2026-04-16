Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 14,892 Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,892 shares of the premier technology solutions leader’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE Q opened at $131.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.78. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion and a PE ratio of 72.05.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qnity Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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