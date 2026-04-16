Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,822 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Berman McAleer LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,914,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,819,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,661,000 after buying an additional 879,651 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 409,338.5% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 872,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,936,000 after buying an additional 871,891 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,304,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,106,000 after buying an additional 771,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 664.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 499,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.