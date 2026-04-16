Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 14,154 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

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Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $50.85.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.1934 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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