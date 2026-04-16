Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,862 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 169.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,468,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,466 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,480,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,096 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,894,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 2,176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 928,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,391,000.

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Capital Group Global Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA CGGE opened at $32.89 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64.

About Capital Group Global Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report).

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