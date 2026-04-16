Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $93,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.8% during the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

Further Reading

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