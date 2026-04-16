XY Planning Network Inc. Purchases 298,129 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 165.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,129 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.9% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

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Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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