XY Planning Network Inc. Acquires 38,990 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

XY Planning Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,990 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 258,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 680,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 136,181 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 2,307,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 116,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.96 and a 1 year high of $76.29.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.