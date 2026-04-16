XY Planning Network Inc. Buys 138,848 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 215.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 45,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Essex Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Essex Bank now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1117 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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