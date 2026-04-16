Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.450-11.650 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Johnson & Johnson’s conference call:

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Johnson & Johnson beat consensus in Q1 and raised full‑year operational sales guidance, with a midpoint above $100 billion , signaling management’s confidence in accelerating revenue for 2026.

Johnson & Johnson beat consensus in Q1 and raised full‑year operational sales guidance, with a midpoint above , signaling management’s confidence in accelerating revenue for 2026. The company launched ikotide (icotrokinra) day‑one after FDA approval, reporting ~1,500 prescriptions and >1,000 prescribers early, and calls it a potential “one of the company’s largest ever” products as an oral IL‑23 option complementary to Tremfya.

The company launched (icotrokinra) day‑one after FDA approval, reporting ~1,500 prescriptions and >1,000 prescribers early, and calls it a potential “one of the company’s largest ever” products as an oral IL‑23 option complementary to Tremfya. Core Innovative Medicine drivers remain strong: DARZALEX reached ~$4 billion (18% growth), Tremfya grew ~64% and is targeted for >$10B peak sales, and recent approvals/label expansions (TECVAYLI+DARZALEX FASPRO, RYBREVANT FASPRO) are positioned to broaden oncology uptake.

Core Innovative Medicine drivers remain strong: reached ~$4 billion (18% growth), Tremfya grew ~64% and is targeted for >$10B peak sales, and recent approvals/label expansions (TECVAYLI+DARZALEX FASPRO, RYBREVANT FASPRO) are positioned to broaden oncology uptake. MedTech momentum continued with 4.6% operational growth—Abiomed, Shockwave and electrophysiology (VARIPULSE/VARIPULSE Pro) posted strong gains, OTTAVA robotic trials progress, and Vision won FDA approval for TECNIS PureC , supporting mid‑to‑long‑term device growth.

MedTech momentum continued with 4.6% operational growth—Abiomed, Shockwave and electrophysiology (VARIPULSE/VARIPULSE Pro) posted strong gains, OTTAVA robotic trials progress, and Vision won FDA approval for , supporting mid‑to‑long‑term device growth. Profitability and near‑term cash metrics showed pressure: GAAP EPS fell year‑over‑year, adjusted EPS declined slightly, and margins were down due to heavier launch investments, tariffs and mix headwinds—though management reiterated a full‑year FCF target (~$21B) and raised the dividend 3.1%.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $238.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.67 and its 200 day moving average is $216.53. The firm has a market cap of $574.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 61.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

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About Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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