Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 11,765 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF $IPAC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up about 1.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $248,000.

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iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $60.72 and a twelve month high of $83.98.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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