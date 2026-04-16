American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Stock Position Cut by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 2.1% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $149.00 price target on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:AWK opened at $130.03 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.28 and a 12-month high of $150.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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