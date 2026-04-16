Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUNS) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUNS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 126,917 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 79,512 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,950 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jupiter Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JUNS opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.80. Jupiter Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

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Jupiter Neurosciences (NASDAQ:JUNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jupiter Neurosciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jupiter Neurosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jupiter Neurosciences by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in Jupiter Neurosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Neurosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jupiter Neurosciences in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Jupiter Neurosciences has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Jupiter Neurosciences Company Profile

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Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical stage research and development pharmaceutical company, develops resveratrol platform product primarily for the treatment of neuro-inflammation. It is developing JNS101 that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of Friedreich's Ataxia, a rare disease that causes damage to the nervous system, as well as mobility dysfunctions; and JNS102, which is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis Type I. The company is also developing JNS107 that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of MELAS Syndrome; and JNS108, which is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment/early Alzheimer's disease.

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