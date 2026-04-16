Brokerages Set Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Price Target at C$39.14

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCR. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$36.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

Strathcona Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE SCR opened at C$37.06 on Monday. Strathcona Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.15 and a 52 week high of C$45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

About Strathcona Resources

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

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