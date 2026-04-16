Thor Explorations’ (THX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2026

Shore Capital Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THXFree Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 price target on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 140.

View Our Latest Research Report on THX

Thor Explorations Price Performance

Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 80 on Monday. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of GBX 28 and a 1 year high of GBX 101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of £533.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Thor Explorations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Thor Explorations’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thor Explorations news, insider Adrian J. G. Coates sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83, for a total transaction of £32,951. Company insiders own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

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Thor Explorations Ltd is a proven low-cost gold producer with a growing diversified Portfolio of mineral assets in West Africa, listed on both the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: THX) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: THX).

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