Thor Explorations’ (THX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 price target on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 140.

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Thor Explorations Price Performance

Thor Explorations Announces Dividend

Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 80 on Monday. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of GBX 28 and a 1 year high of GBX 101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of £533.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Thor Explorations’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thor Explorations news, insider Adrian J. G. Coates sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83, for a total transaction of £32,951. Company insiders own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

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Thor Explorations Ltd is a proven low-cost gold producer with a growing diversified Portfolio of mineral assets in West Africa, listed on both the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: THX) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: THX).

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