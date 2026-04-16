WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $50.73. Approximately 143,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 223,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

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Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors. IHDG was launched on May 7, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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