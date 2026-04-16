Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €40.61 and last traded at €40.61. 2,691,182 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €40.79.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.12. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.30.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

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Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines for self-medication and self-care; and solutions for nutritional supplements, allergy, cough and cold, dermatology, pain and cardiovascular risk prevention, and digestive health.

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