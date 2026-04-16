GetBusy (LON:GETB) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74 and last traded at GBX 74. 20,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 48,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50.

GetBusy Trading Down 0.7%

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.51 million, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.35.

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GetBusy (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (2.85) earnings per share for the quarter. GetBusy had a positive return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, analysts predict that GetBusy plc will post 0.0783995 earnings per share for the current year.

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About GetBusy

In other GetBusy news, insider Paul Laurance Huberman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 per share, with a total value of £14,250. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

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GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management. It also provides a range of tools and end-to-end workflows, such as digital asset and document management, tailored templates, quotes/proposal development, form-fill, authentication, e-signatures and approvals, workflow and task management, chat, and complex digital certification.

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