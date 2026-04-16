Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Vodafone Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,097,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 142,086 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 643,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95,088 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,492,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

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